Eaux Claires Teases November Festival

Eaux Claires — the Wisconsin music festival put together by Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and the National’s Aaron Dessner — sat out this past summer when the fest usually takes place, but organizers promised that the event would return properly in 2020.

And based on a new teaser video that was just released, there will be an Eaux Claires-related event even before that: Eaux Claires Hiver (hiver meaning winter in French, also what Bon Iver’s name is derived from) has been announced for 11/21-24.

No details about the event have been announced beyond its existence, but the teaser is soundtracked by Jon Hopkins’ “Feel First Life,” which might at least provide a hint as to one artist that’s performing.

Check out the teaser below.