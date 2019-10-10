Lana Del Rey is currently on tour, making her way down the West Coast. She’s turning her shows into events; last week, for instance, she brought Joan Baez onstage for a duet in Berkeley. And at every night on her Norman Fucking Rockwell! tour, Del Rey has been singing one particular cover: “For Free,” a track from Joni Mitchell’s 1970 album Ladies Of The Canyon. Tonight, Del Rey will play the Hollywood Bowl, a venue that looms huge in the sort of mythology that she loves. And in anticipation of that show, Del Rey has shared a special version of “For Free.”

On her Instagram last night, Del Rey posted a video of herself singing with two other singer-songwriters, Weyes Blood and Zella Day. The three of them make for a natural combination; all of them make dreamy, thoughtful music that draws on various folk-rock traditions, calling back to the ’70s without sounding stuck in them. It’s cool to see all of them together, singing Joni Mitchell.

On Del Rey’s Instagram, we see her, Weyes Blood, and Zella Day all sitting crosslegged together on the floor of what looks like a rehearsal studio, the three of them taking turns on “For Free” verses and harmonizing on the chorus. They’re doing this with no audience, though it seems possible that they’ll do it again onstage tonight. It sounds great. Watch it below.

Courtney Love in the Instagram comments: “@pattyschemel @xmadmx that’s what she was doing her makeup for in the bathroom ! @zelladay wow ! Mind blowing #jonimitchell you guys. #regency @lanadelrey have amazing bowl.. I’ll see you 🇬🇧❤️❤️❤️”

Del Rey also just announced another leg of tour dates, which will take her into the Midwest. Here’s what she’s got on the docket.

TOUR DATES:

10/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/11 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

11/03 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

11/04 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

11/06 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

11/08 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

11/10 – Des Moins, IA @ Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center Ballroom

11/11 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

11/13 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum theatre

11/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

11/16 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion

11/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

11/19 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium

Norman Fucking Rockwell! is out now on Polydor/Interscope. That Hollywood Bowl show seems like it’s probably going to be something special.