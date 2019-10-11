Watch Les Savy Fav Roar Back To Life On Seth Meyers

For years, Syd Butler and Seth Jabour were best known as the bassist and guitarist for the wild (and wildly talented) art-punk band Les Savy Fav, a group defined by its explosive approach to post-hardcore and frontman Tim Harrington’s bizarre showmanship. Harrington is one of the great rock frontmen of what now seems like a lost era in indie rock; at CMJ one year I saw him stage-dive from the Knitting Factory balcony. The live show was incredible, and the discography is dotted with low-key classics.

Les Savy Fav have slowed down in recent years, during which time Butler and Jabour took a job playing in the 8G Band, the house band on Late Night With Seth Meyers. For indie rock fans of a certain age, this is even crazier than the Roots taking over musical duties on The Tonight Show. Besides performing on late-night TV several nights a week, Butler runs the venerable record label Frenchkiss, which has put out albums by the Hold Steady, the Antlers, Eleanor Friedberger, the Drums, and many others. Frenchkiss is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a concert in Brooklyn this Saturday, and ahead of that show, Les Savy Fav played Late Night last night.

This was only the fourth time Les Savy Fav had played live since 2013, following Brooklyn gigs in 2014, 2016, and this past January. I’m not sure whether they’d ever performed on TV before, but this gig gave a good sense of Harrington’s antics and the band’s overall live energy. Their song selection was “Let’s Get Out Of Here” from 2010 swan song Root For Ruin. Watch below.

The Frenchkiss anniversary show is going down this Saturday, 10/12 at Elsewhere in Brooklyn with a lineup including Les Savy Fav, the Dodos (playing Visiter in its entirety), Eleanor Friedberger, Diet Cig, TWEN, Drowners, and the ever-popular “special guests.”