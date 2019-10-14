Watch The Trailer For The David Bazan Documentary Strange Negotiations

David Bazan formed Pedro The Lion in 1995. Over the next decade, the Seattle band released four albums of contemplative indie rock that explored Bazan’s conflicted relationship with his own Christianity and won him a legion of devoted fans. And then, in 2006, he walked away from all of it — the band and his faith, retiring the Pedro The Lion moniker to begin a new phase as a solo musician.

That’s not the end of the story: In 2017, Bazan resurrected Pedro The Lion. Although Bazan was the only constant member of the band during its initial run, he billed the return as a reunion, performing a string of shows and then releasing a new album, the aptly titled Phoenix, earlier this year.

The space between those two chapters, leading up to Bazan’s decision to revive Pedro The Lion, is what’s explored in Strange Negotations, a new documentary from filmmaker Brandon Vedder. Following Bazan on his solo tours during the 2016 election, Vedder captures Bazan’s struggle to make sense of his faith, his music, and his country as he spends weeks on the road away from his family.

“David’s music and fan interactions center around creating a meaningful space for faith, for music, for social and political influence,” says Vedder. “His journey represents the journey of so many who seek something beyond the veneer of American Christianity, of knee-jerk evangelical political responses, of trite and temporal answers to deep and lingering issues. I believe the film will find an audience eager for that conversation.”

Strange Negotiations premiered at SXSW this year. It’ll have its theatrical premiere in Seattle on 11/15, following a festival run this fall with official selections from Nashville Film Festival and Minneapolis’ Sound Unseen Film + Music Festival. It’ll see a digital release on 11/19. And now, you can watch its official trailer and see a list of screening dates below .

Screening Dates:

10/18 Phoenix, AZ @ Alameda Outdoor Screening Skype w/ Director

10/25 Sacramento, CA @ Country Club Cinema w/ Director

10/26 Auburn, CA @ The State Theater w/ Director

10/27 Chico, CA @ The Pageant Theater w/ Director

10/30 Boston, MA @ The Brattle Theater Skype w/ Director

11/01 Concord, CA @ Enean Theater w/ Director

11/08 Grand Rapids, MI @ Celebration Cinemas w/ Bazan & Director

11/09 Grand Rapids, MI @ Celebration Cinemas w/ Bazan & Director

11/15 Minneapolis, MN @ Parkway Theater w/ Director

11/15 Seattle, WA @ The Northwest Film Forum w/ Bazan & Director

11/16 Seattle, WA @ The Northwest Film Forum w/ Bazan & Director

11/17 Seattle, WA @ The Northwest Film Forum w/ Bazan & Director

11/18 Seattle, WA @ The Northwest Film Forum w/ Bazan & Director

11/19 Seattle, WA @ The Northwest Film Forum w/ Bazan & Director

11/20 Seattle, WA @ The Northwest Film Forum w/ Bazan & Director

Strange Negotiations will be available digitally via iTunes on 11/19.