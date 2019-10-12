Hear A Bunch Of The New Songs Animal Collective Debuted On Tour This Week

Animal Collective kicked off a six-date tour of the United States this week, and they’ve been using it as an opportunity to try out some new material. Between their shows at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Monday, Meow Wolf in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Tuesday, and the Rialto Theatre in Tucson, Arizona on Wednesday, they debuted at least eight new songs: “Strangers,” “Gem And I,” “24,” “Cherokee,” “Dragon Slayer,” “Kings,” “Bolder,” and “Appreciate.”

They also played unreleased songs from their site-specific Music Box Village shows last year, like “Defeat,” “DownDownDownDown,” and “Prester John.” They played older songs like “Banshee Beat,” “In The Flowers,” “No More Runnin,” “Grass,” and “Native Belle” for the first time in over 10 years, and “On A Highway” for the first time ever. And during their set at the Desert Daze festival in California last night, they played “For Reverend Green” for the first time in 12 years.

Watch and listen to some clips from this week’s shows below.