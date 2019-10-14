Friendship – “You Might Already Know”

Friendship are releasing a new album, Dreamin’, in a few weeks, the follow-up to 2017’s Shock Out Of Season. The Philadelphia band shared its lead single, “Clairvoyant,” last month, and today they’re back with another new song, “You Might Already Know.”

It’s gorgeous and contemplative, taking a simple moment — sending a picture back-and-forth to each other — and blowing it out to cosmic proportion. “You found a portal to my world/ And you walked right in/ I didn’t think there was a door there/ But apparently it’s wide open,” Dan Wriggins sings. “I’m sending back a message/ You might already know what it’s gonna say.”

Wriggins also recently published an essay over on the Talkhouse where he wrote about the influence of the folk songwriter Kath Bloom’s music on his own.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

11/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Trans Pecos

11/10 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

11/14 Boston, MA @ Cafe 939

11/16 Montreal, QC @ The Bog

11/17 Portland, ME @ The Apohadion Theater

12/13 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

12/14 Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

Dreamin’ is out 11/8 via Orindal Records. Pre-order it here.