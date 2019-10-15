Liam The Younger – “Private World”

At the end of the week, Liam Betson is releasing a new Liam The Younger album, Up To Something, the follow-up to last year’s Music For A While. He’s shared two songs from it so far, “Charcoal Gray” and “No Or Yes” (didn’t get around to posting the latter — you can also hear it below), and today he’s putting out another track, “Private World,” which is built around phlegmy harmonies and a greater sense of searching. “A private world without your TV/ A private world without territory/ Drifting in and out of fantasy,” Betson sings on it, guitars chiming in response. Listen below.

<a href="http://liamtheyounger.bandcamp.com/album/up-to-something" target="_blank">Up to Something by Liam the Younger</a>

Up To Something is out 10/18 via Blue Sisters Club. Pre-order it here.