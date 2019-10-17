Ghetto Sage (Noname, Saba, & Smino) – “Häagen Dazs”

Noname, Saba, and Smino are three leading lights of the Chicago rap scene. All three released great albums last year — Room 25, CARE FOR ME, and NOIR, respectively. All three like to rap over warm, lush, jazzy music. And now they’re in a group together.

This week, Noname, Saba, and Smino announced that they had formed a Chicago rap supergroup called Ghetto Sage. And today, they’ve already shared their first song, “Häagen Dazs.”

While “Häagen Dazs” is the first Ghetto Sage song, it’s actually the third song to feature all three rappers on it following “Shadow Man,” from Noname’s 2016 album Telefone, and “Ace,” from Noname’s 2018 album Room 25, which they all performed on The Tonight Show. Listen to “Häagen Dazs” below.