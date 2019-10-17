The Black Madonna Furious Over Appearance On Amazon Fest Lineup: “I Absolutely Didn’t Agree To This”

Amazon Web Services — an extension of Amazon that focuses on cloud computer and web hosting — is hosting their first music and arts festival Intersect Festival, in Las Vegas this December. The event was announced in September with a preliminary lineup, and yesterday they unveiled a full poster with additional artists that are scheduled to perform, among them the DJ known as the Black Madonna.

As Pitchfork points out, the DJ took to Twitter to claim that she was unaware of Amazon’s involvement in the festival. “What the fuck is this Amazon shit? I absolutely didn’t agree to this. Oh hell no,” she tweeted. “My head is going to explode. I’m so furious right now.”

In a couple replies to other Twitter users, she says that Amazon’s name is “on NONE of the offers or paperwork.” “I absolutely denounce it and to reiterate, I have no idea what’s going on here,” she wrote in another tweet. “I have no idea what the fuck is going on but I’m about to find the fuck out and I suggest that everyone else do the same.”

UPDATE: In a statement to Pitchfork, a rep for Amazon Web Services writes, “Our affiliation of the Intersect Festival is clear in the contract that was signed by Black Madonna’s management team. ‘Amazon Web Services’ was named in the contract five separate times, and throughout creative materials that were reviewed and approved. Regardless, we’ve decided to release her from her contractual obligation.”

Meanwhile the Black Madonna resumed tweeting about the situation Friday. “I was booked by completely different people for a show that didn’t yet have a name,” she wrote, adding, “Looking at this I wouldn’t have known it was a show I was on. The promoters that booked me aren’t even mentioned in the art.” Find her full updated comments below.

What the fuck is this Amazon shit? I absolutely didn’t agree to this. Oh hell no. — THE BLACK MADONNA (@blackmadonnachi) October 17, 2019

My head is going to explode. I’m so furious right now. — THE BLACK MADONNA (@blackmadonnachi) October 17, 2019

It’s on NONE of the offers or paperwork. — THE BLACK MADONNA (@blackmadonnachi) October 17, 2019

I absolutely denounce it and to reiterate, I have no idea what’s going on here. I have no idea what the fuck is going on but I’m about to find the fuck out and I suggest that everyone else do the same. — THE BLACK MADONNA (@blackmadonnachi) October 17, 2019

If you were shocked I’d play for Amazon, well that makes two of us. Please be patient and while I burn some bridges. Updates soon. — THE BLACK MADONNA (@blackmadonnachi) October 17, 2019

It’s not even mentioned on the offer I received. Why would I ever think someone completely different was doing this as a fully branded thing. It’s ludicrous. People don’t do this. — THE BLACK MADONNA (@blackmadonnachi) October 18, 2019

If I saw this ad then I wouldn’t have known it was the same show. I was booked by completely different people for a show that didn’t yet have a name. — THE BLACK MADONNA (@blackmadonnachi) October 18, 2019

Looking at this I wouldn’t have known it was a show I was on. The promoters that booked me aren’t even mentioned in the art. But don’t let the details get in the way of being a dick to someone that’s absolutely trying to do the right thing here. — THE BLACK MADONNA (@blackmadonnachi) October 18, 2019