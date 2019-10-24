Sting Announces MTV-Inspired Rainforest Benefit Concert With Bruce Springsteen, Eurythmics, Bob Geldof

Sting has announced a star-studded benefit concert for his Rainforest Foundation Fund charity, which is dedicated to preserving the world’s rainforests and defending the human rights of the indigenous peoples living in them. All proceeds from the event will go directly to support and protect the indigenous people of the rainforest and their land.

The 30th anniversary concert “We’ll Be Together is billed as “a celebration of the artists and songs of the 80s and 90s, when music and activism united to change the world and MTV brought it to life with sound and vision.” Robert Downey Jr. is hosting, and Bruce Springsteen, John Mellencamp, James Taylor, Bob Geldof, Shaggy, Ricky Martin, H.E.R., MJ Rodriguez, and Eurythmics will all perform.

This is only the second Eurythmics reunion in the past 11 years; additional names on the lineup will soon be announced. “We’ll Be Together” will be held at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on Monday, 12/9. Tickets for the show will go on sale beginning next Friday, 11/1.