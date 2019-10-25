While Lizzo has been battling plagiarism accusations left and right, she continues to dominate the top of the charts. “Truth Hurts” recently notched its seventh non-consecutive week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and it looks like the pop musician is already teeing up another massive single.

“Good As Hell,” which originally was released way back in 2016 and included on her debut Coconut Oil EP, is one of a couple of Lizzo songs climbing up the Hot 100 on the heels of “Truth Hurts”‘s success. Today, it’s getting a promotional push in the form of a new remix that features none other than Ariana Grande.

This week’s charts are nearly done — if Lizzo stays at #1, she’ll have the longest-running female rap #1 song of all time — but Lizzo is already making moves with her eye on the following week.

Hear the “Good As Hell” remix with Grande below.