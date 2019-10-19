Now CeCe Peniston Has Accused Lizzo Of Copyright Infringement

This week, producers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen accused Lizzo of plagiarizing the oft-memed “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that bitch” line from her song “Truth Hurts.” And now she’s just been hit with another accusation of copyright infringement — for her other big hit.

Nineties singer CeCe Peniston has taken to Instagram to allege that Lizzo copied the “ya ya ee” ad-libs on “Juice” from her own 1992 hit “Finally.” “this is a clear example of #copyrightinfringement Cece Peniston versus @lizzobeeating y’all check this out and btw I love her music,” Peniston wrote alongside a video comparing the two songs.

R&B singer-songwriter India.Arie commented on the post in support, writing, “I thought she interpolated it intentionally and paid you for it. I hate that ANY one would not automatically KNOW this IS a signature of yours. Clearly. But as musicians i guess we hear it more clearly.”

Lizzo’s lawyer Cynthia Arato recently issued a statement denying the Raisens’ claims. “Although it has become all too commonplace for successful artists to be subjected to these type of opportunistic claims, it is nevertheless disappointing that after all of her hard work, Lizzo has to respond to this specious claim,” she said.