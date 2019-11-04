Veronica Falls drummer Patrick Doyle was working on a new solo album when he passed away last year at the age of 32, and that album will now be released at the beginning of next year. Doyle had previously released material under the name Boys Forever, but a move from London to Los Angeles precipitated a new project called Basic Plumbing. Before he died, Doyle had already shared one track from it, “As You Disappear,” and today we get to hear another song, “Constant Attention.”

“I’m so pleased Patrick’s family, friends and fans will be able to hear the Basic Plumbing album,” Helen Skinner, who played drums on the album, said in a statement to The Fader. “I loved playing on it and feel like it’s Patrick’s best work. It’s good to know there’ll be more of him out there for people to discover and love. He is very much missed. Love you Patrick.”

Listen to “Constant Attention” below.

<a href="http://basicplumbingrecords.bandcamp.com/album/keeping-up-appearances" target="_blank">Keeping Up Appearances by Basic Plumbing</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “As You Disappear”

02 “Lilac”

03 “Keeping Up Appearances”

04 “Bad Mood”

05 “Sunday”

06 “It All Comes Back”

07 “Too Slow”

08 “Fantasy”

09 “Constant Attention”

10 “Strangers”

Keeping Up Appearances is out 1/24. Pre-order it here. Proceeds from the album will go toward the LA LGBT Center and the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).