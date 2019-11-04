Michael Jackson Estate Acquires Sly And The Family Stone Catalog

The Michael Jackson estate has been busy. Besides battling HBO over the explosive Leaving Neverland documentary and working toward the opening of a biographical Broadway musical, they’ve also acquired rights to the Sly And The Family Stone catalog.

Jackson famously took control of the Beatles catalog, as well as tracks by Bruce Springsteen, the Rolling Stones, Elvis Presley and more, when he purchased ATV Music for $47.5 million in 1985. He sold half of that library to Sony in 1995 for $100 million, and his estate sold off the rest to Sony in 2016.

Now the estate seems to be investing in music publishing again. As Variety reports, Jackson’s publishing company MIJAC Music has acquired a majority ownership of the Sly And The Family Stone catalog for an undisclosed sum. This puts hits like “Family Affair,” “Dance To The Music,” and “Everyday People” under MIJAC’s control.

Sly Stone’s lone quote on the deal: “Thank You Mijac (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin).” John Branca and John McClain, co-executors of Jackson’s estate, also shared a joint statement: “Sly and the Family Stone were a force for enlightenment and positive change, a message that Michael believed in. He recognized Stewart’s genius and the power of his words and music which is why he first acquired the catalog and why we at MIJAC follow in Michael’s footsteps today.”