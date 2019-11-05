Graham Coxon – “She Knows” & “White Wedding” (Billy Idol Cover)

Early last year, Blur’s Graham Coxon contributed a twangy, folksy, acoustic number called “Walking All Day” to the soundtrack of Netflix’s The End Of The Fucking World. The series’ second season is out now, and with it comes two more Coxon recordings.

As Brooklyn Vegan points out, Coxon has covered Billy Idol’s “White Wedding” in eerie acoustic fashion. That cover can be heard in the trailer. Additionally, he’s kicked in a new original called “She Knows,” which continues the minimalist leanings but incorporates drums and piano, landing on something that sounds very much like a Blur song (and, for that matter, like a late Beatles song).

Coxon also did the score for The End Of The Fucking World 2, but you’ll have to watch the show to hear that. In the meantime, hear “She Knows” and the “White Wedding” cover below.

The End Of The Fucking World 2 is streaming now on Netflix.