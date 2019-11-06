Kevin o Chris – “Ela É do Tipo (Remix)” (Feat. Drake)

Drake has spent the decade astutely trend-hopping, as we reflected back on in our The Wild Ride Of Rap Music In The ’10s piece, and his latest co-sign is for the Brazilian artist Kevin O Chris. He’s hopped on a new remix of “Ela É do Tipo” — the original version of it came out earlier this year — and he puts just enough of himself on it that he basically guarantees it more ears (and streams), chiming in for a first verse and dueting on the chorus at the end.

Drake performed in Brazil for the first time in September as part of Rock In Rio. Earlier today, he announced that he was getting into the cannabis business.

Listen to the remix below.