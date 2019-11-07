Tinashe – “Touch & Go” (Feat. 6LACK)

After a turbulent and not-especially-productive run on RCA Records — or at least productive in the years after she released her great 2014 debut Aquarius — the LA R&B queen Tinashe is now on her own, getting ready to release a new independent album called Songs For You. A couple of weeks ago, she dropped a video for “Die A Little Bit,” a sharp, slinky, clubby track that features the UK rapper Ms Banks. Today, she’s come out with another single, a more traditional R&B number that features the Atlanta singer 6LACK.

Sadly, “Touch & Go” is not an ode to the long-running Midwestern indie label that put out all those Butthole Surfers and Jesus Lizard records. Instead, it’s a slow and emotional just-before-the-breakup song, with both Tinashe and 6LACK playing two people who are trying to figure out whether to keep their relationship together. Listen to it below, via 2DopeBoyz.

And speaking of 6LACK, he’s the guest on the latest episode of producer Kenny Beats’ great YouTube series The Cave. He raps, too! 6LACK is quiet and undemonstrative for most of the episode. But when Kenny finishes the beat — 6LACK specifically requests something that sounds like 1997 New York — 6LACK goes extremely hard and pile on the Cave inside jokes. Here’s that episode:

“Touch & Go” is out now on the streaming services.