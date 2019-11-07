Andy Stott – “Versi”

Andy Stott has been dead quiet since his last full-length, 2016’s Too Many Voices, but tomorrow the Manchester producer is releasing a new EP called It Should Be Us. It’s his third such EP of music geared towards the club following 2011’s Passed Me By and We Stay Together. Stott has also revealed that he’ll release a new full-length album next year.

It Should Be Us will be out in full tonight, but Stott has shared a single track in advance of it, “Versi,” which closes out the collection with an indelible and heavenly thump. Listen to it via Resident Advisor below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dismantle

02 “Promises”

03 “Collapse”

04 “It Should Be Us”

05 “Take”

06 “Not This Time”

07 “0L9″

08 “Ballroom”

09 “Versi”

It Should Be Us is out 11/8 via Modern Love.