Death metal got its due on Jeopardy! in the show’s latest music clue. As MetalSucks points out, during yesterday’s Tournament Of Champions semifinal episode, the answer was “Morbid Angel and Obituary are popular bands in this genre” and the question was “What is death metal?” It was answered correctly by Dhruv Gaur, probably helped along by the category being “D.M.” Me.

Later in the show, that same contestant would use his Final Jeopardy pad to write out “We < 3 You, Alex" in a touching tribute to the longtime game show host, who is battling pancreatic cancer.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, here’s another music-related clue from last night’s show. A: “‘Dancing Queen’ can ‘feel the beat from’ this instrument,” the Q of course being “What is the tambourine?” Coincidentally (or maybe not!), our The Number Ones column recently landed on the ABBA hit.