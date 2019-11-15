Camila Cabello – “Living Proof”

We’re nearing the release of Romance, Camila Cabello’s second album. If the album feels like it’s already halfway here, it’s because the former Fifth Harmony member has released quite a few of the album’s songs ahead of its 12/6 drop date: “Shameless,” “Liar,” “Cry For Me,” “Easy,” and her #1 duet with boyfriend Shawn Mendes, “Señorita.” Today she shares a whopping sixth advance track.

The latest Cabello single, “Living Proof,” was written with Justin Tranter and Alexandra Tamposi and produced by Mattman & Robin. Like the rest of them, it presents an appealing version of modern pop, sleek and catchy but with a few odd flourishes. In this case that means constant handclaps in the background that keep you feeling off-balance and a twisted intro that, no shit, reminds me of Animal Collective’s “Who Could Win A Rabbit.” Don’t get your hopes up for anything too weird, though. More than anything, “Living Proof” reminds me of former Cabello tourmate Taylor Swift, but with a lot more falsetto theatrics. “Show me your demons,” Cabello sings, “and I might show you mine, one at a time.”

Hear it below, where you can also find Cabello’s newly announced tour dates. A Mastercard presale goes live today at 10AM local time, and general onsale begins 11/21 at noon local time.

TOUR DATES:

07/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

07/31 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena

08/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

08/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

08/11 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

08/12 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

08/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

08/16 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

08/18 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

08/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

09/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/09 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

09/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/12 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/16 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*

09/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/23 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

09/25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

09/26 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

Romance is out 12/6 on Epic. Pre-order it here.