Camila Cabello – “Living Proof”

We’re nearing the release of Romance, Camila Cabello’s second album. If the album feels like it’s already halfway here, it’s because the former Fifth Harmony member has released quite a few of the album’s songs ahead of its 12/6 drop date: “Shameless,” “Liar,” “Cry For Me,” “Easy,” and her #1 duet with boyfriend Shawn Mendes, “Señorita.” Today she shares a whopping sixth advance track.

The latest Cabello single, “Living Proof,” was written with Justin Tranter and Alexandra Tamposi and produced by Mattman & Robin. Like the rest of them, it presents an appealing version of modern pop, sleek and catchy but with a few odd flourishes. In this case that means constant handclaps in the background that keep you feeling off-balance and a twisted intro that, no shit, reminds me of Animal Collective’s “Who Could Win A Rabbit.” Don’t get your hopes up for anything too weird, though. More than anything, “Living Proof” reminds me of former Cabello tourmate Taylor Swift, but with a lot more falsetto theatrics. “Show me your demons,” Cabello sings, “and I might show you mine, one at a time.”

Hear it below, where you can also find Cabello’s newly announced tour dates. A Mastercard presale goes live today at 10AM local time, and general onsale begins 11/21 at noon local time.

TOUR DATES:
07/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
07/31 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena
08/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
08/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
08/11 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
08/12 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
08/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
08/16 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
08/18 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
08/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
08/21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
09/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/09 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
09/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/12 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/16 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*
09/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/23 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
09/25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
09/26 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

Romance is out 12/6 on Epic. Pre-order it here.

Tags: Camila Cabello