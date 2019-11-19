Hot Snakes – “Checkmate”

John Reis and Rick Froberg’s great post-Drive Like Jehu project Hot Snakes has historically been one of the world’s most reliable purveyors of angry, pulverizing rock ‘n’ roll. That pattern recurs today.

Hot Snakes returned last year with Jericho Sirens, their fourth album and first in 14 years. They’re already charging back today with “Checkmate,” a revved-up bastard of a song that appears to be the A-side from a new 7″. Or as Froberg calls it at Bandcamp, this is “big, fatty content freshly extruded from the Hot Snakes sausage machine. Same ingredients, new flav.”

Listen below.

<a href="http://hotsnakes.bandcamp.com/track/checkmate" target="_blank">Checkmate by Hot Snakes</a>

“Checkmate” is out now on Sub Pop. Purchase it here.