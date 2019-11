The odd couple duo of Sting and Shaggy released the collaborative reggae album 44/876 last year. Next month, Shaggy is performing at Sting’s star-studded benefit concert for his Rainforest Foundation Fund charity. And today, the pair have reunited for a reggae version of the holiday classic “Silent Night,” which they will debut on ABC’s Wonderful World Of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration on 11/28. Listen below.