Circle Jerks Reuniting For 40th Anniversary Tour

Circle Jerks’ debut album Group Sex turns 40 years old next year, and to celebrate, they’re going on a reunion tour. The punk legends are set to play their first show in 10 years at the Punk Rock Bowling festival in Las Vegas on Memorial Day Weekend, and they’ll play three more shows with NOFX, Pennywise, Face To Face, and Comeback Kid for the Punk In Drublic Europe festival in Germany later that month.

Rolling Stone reports that the lineup for the reunion currently includes singer Keith Morris (also of Black Flag and Off!), guitarist Greg Hetson (also of Redd Kross and Bad Religion), and bassist Zander Schloss, who joined the band after appearing in the film Repo Man with them in 1984.

No drummer for the reunion has been officially announced yet. More dates are expected to be announced soon, and a 40th anniversary reissue of Group Sex is also reportedly on the way.