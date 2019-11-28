Kanye West – “Closed On Sunday” Video

Kanye West released his new gospel-inspired album Jesus Is King a month ago. And today — happy Thanksgiving! — Kanye is back with a music video for album cut “Closed On Sunday,” aka the one where he sings about his wife Kim Kardashian being his Chick-Fil-A. Kim, Kanye and their family all show up in the video, filmed by director Jake Schreier on their Wyoming ranch. At the end of the video, their daughter North screeches, “Chick-Fil-A!” Watch below.

Jesus Is King is out now on G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam.