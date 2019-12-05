Shopping – “Initiative” Video

The UK-based political punk trio known as Shopping have been on our radar since 2015. That year, we designated them a Best New Band, interviewed them about consumerism and their fun musical process, and the band released their sophomore album, Why Choose. They haven’t slowed down, and despite living continents apart, they still find time to jam. Following 2018’s The Official Body, the band is announcing their fourth album, All Or Nothing, along with a massive string tour dates.

Today, we get to listen to the band’s lead single, “Initiative,” which is being released along with a music video. This single, much like Shopping’s earlier output, is bright and jangly. The whole group shouts, “Why won’t you show some initiative?” in a way that makes you think about your own disposition towards taking action. It’s confrontational, yet still dance-ready. Accompanying the track is a weird, dysphoric video that shows Shopping members taking turns being an office worker, handing off phone duties and paper shredding to one another.

The video was directed by Jack Barraclough, who also directed their 2018 video for “Wild Child.” In a press release, the band said, “We found ourselves singing about being true to yourself, in an often binary and belligerent digital age, and reclaiming agency when it feels like our personal freedom and privacy is constantly eroding.”

Watch the video for “Initiative” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “All Or Nothing”

02 “Initiative”

03 “Follow Me”

04 “No Apologies”

05 “For Your Pleasure”

06 “About You”

07 “Lies”

08 “Expert Advice”

09 “Body Clock”

10 “Trust In Us”

TOUR DATES:

02/07 – London, UK @ Rough Trade East

02/09 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

02/10 – Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade Nottingham

03/05 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

03/06 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

03/07 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore

03/09 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project

03/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

03/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

03/12 – San Diego, CA @ UCSD

03/14 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress (Spring Thing)

03/16 – Sat. March 21 – Austin, TX @SXSW

03/23 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Bark

03/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory

03/25 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

03/26 – Washington, DC @ DC9

03/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

03/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

03/29 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room

03/31 – Toronto, ON @ The Monarch

04/02 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

04/03 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Brass Rail

04/04 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

04/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

04/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Sinkhole

04/08 – Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse

04/09 – Denver, CO @ Hi Dive

04/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

05/05 – London, UK @ The Lexington

05/06 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic

05/08 – Utrecht, NL @ ACU

05/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow (SkyBar)

05/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA Ideal Bar

05/11 – Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree

05/14 – Vienna, AT @ Fluc Café

05/15 – Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory

05/16 – Munich, DE @ Milla

05/17 – Bern, CH @ Reitschule/Rössli

05/19 – Winterhur, CH @ Albani

05/21 – Luxembourg, LU @ De Gudde Wellen

05/23 – Offenbach, DE @ Hafen 2

All Or Nothing is out 2/7 on FatCat Records. Pre-order the album here.