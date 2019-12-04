Justin Timberlake Shares Statement Apologizing For Holding Alisha Wainwright’s Hand

A couple of weeks ago, Justin Timberlake, who has been married to actress Jessica Biel since 2012, was photographed at a bar in New Orleans holding hands with Alisha Wainwright, his costar in the upcoming movie Palmer. And now, he’s gone all Notes app on us, issuing a statement on Instagram apologizing to his wife and family while clarifying that nothing unseemly actually happened.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” Timberlake wrote. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”

A “source with direct knowledge of the incident” recently told People that Timberlake and Wainwright’s interactions were “completely innocent…It’s a balcony with a group of people and it was definitely nothing happening. He’s down there shooting Palmer, they’re starring in the movie together and they’re cool and everybody was just hanging out.”

Read Timberlake’s full statement below. According to our fearless leader and Justin Timberlake apology connoisseur Scott Lapatine, this is one of the great Timberlake apologies — better than his apology for commenting on Jesse Williams’ BET Awards speech, but not as good as his apology for using Take Back The Night as a song title.