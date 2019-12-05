A few months ago, Angel Olsen released the heavy and luminous All Mirrors, one of the best albums of the year. This time around, she is absolutely not fucking around with the late-night performances. On the day that album came out, Olsen performed on The Tonight Show, doing a grand and operatic version of the album’s title track while an orchestra backed her up. Last night, Olsen was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Once again, she brought it.

Early in her career, it almost seemed like Olsen was going out of her way to avoid coming off glamorous. That’s not happening anymore. Olsen showed up at Kimmel in a voluminous silver gown, doing Bride Of Frankenstein things with both her hair and her makeup. The production wasn’t as elaborate as it had been when she was on The Tonight Show, but Olsen still showed a level of poise and presence rare in those who come from indie rock.

On the Kimmel show proper, Olsen did the oblique goth-rocker “Summer,” and she sang the hell out of it. But she saved the best for the online-bonus performance, where she sang the sweeping torch song “Chance” like she was performing at an apocalyptic prom. She just killed it. Watch both performances below.

All Mirrors is out now on Jagjaguwar.