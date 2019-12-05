CMJ Relaunching In 2020

The CMJ Music Marathon mysteriously and messily flamed out in 2016, only a year after the festival celebrated its 35th anniversary of having fledgling artists perform in a wide swath of venues around New York City.

CMJ has not happened for the last four years — and its college radio charts went silent not long after the festival did — but today the official CMJ Twitter account returned from the dead with a simple message: “After a long break, CMJ is under new management and re-launching in 2020,” it reads. “More news soon.”

It’s unclear at this point exactly what the CMJ relaunch will entail — whether the festival will return, or if the college radio charts and corresponding publication will as well, but for now they have an updated website that says they’re coming back soon.

The new CMJ declined to provide more details when reached for comment, but in the meantime, revisit our old But Who’s Buying column to see how it all fell apart.

After a long break, CMJ is under new management and re-launching in 2020. More news soon. https://t.co/aCWAvORZab [email protected] — CMJ (@CMJ) December 5, 2019

Please DM. We are completely different people, but we do know the wrongs that were done and we want to do the right thing. Thanks. https://t.co/usIC2piKy8 — CMJ (@CMJ) December 5, 2019