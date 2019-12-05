Electronic musicians Jon Hopkins and Kelly Lee Owens have teamed up for a new track called “Luminous Spaces.” The song apparently started out as an Owens remix of Hopkins’ “Luminous Beings” but evolved into its own thing with time.

Hopkins’ most recent album was last year’s Singularity, which we named one of the best albums of 2018. Kelly Lee Owens released her great debut album back in 2017 and put out two new tracks earlier this year.

Hopkins had this to say about their team-up via a press release:

This project started as something very different from what you’re hearing now – I wanted Kelly to do a straight remix of ‘Luminous Beings.’ I sent her the parts, but what she sent back just felt like something totally new, and had the potential to be so much more than a remix. She’d recorded these beautiful, uplifting vocal lines and had come up with joyous new riffs that recalled for me the best bits of the 90s trance/euphoria that I had grown up loving. I got a beautiful sense of nostalgia and a true heart-lifting joy the first time I heard it, and it was so painless to take it from there to a finished piece – related and born out of ‘Luminous Beings’ but very much its own thing.

And Owens shared this:

‘Luminous Spaces’ initially began as a remix I did for Jon, which I also wrote vocals on top of. I sent the whole track to Jon for feedback and this lead to the start of a more collaborative effort, with him adding extra sound design/ production, and a new intro and outro, which I loved! The exchanging of ideas back and forth made it an extra special process for us and is why he decided to upgrade it to a full and proper collaboration. Our worlds truly colliding!

Listen to it below.

“Luminous Spaces” is out now via Domino.