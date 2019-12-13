Last week, the Russian label трип (Trip) — which was founded by DJ Nina Kraviz — announced a double compilation album called locus error featuring a lineup of experimental musicians uniting around the idea of trance music. Those musicians include Kraviz, Ryan James Ford, Kyoka, Black Smokers, ANTIGONE, carlota, PTU, Alan Backdrop, X-Dream, and a new project known as Analemma, which is made up of SOPHIE and Juliana Huxtable.

Analemma is the only artist to get two unique tracks on it. One of them, “Plunging Asymptote,” was released with the announcement, and today you can hear the second, “Liminal Crisis,” alongside the entire compilation. Listen below.

locus error is out now via трип.