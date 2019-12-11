A couple weeks ago, MGMT debuted a new song live called “In The Afternoon,” and today they’ve officially released it as a single. It’s the band’s first new song since last year’s Little Dark Age, and it’ll certainly appeal to all those who insist that MGMT is still good after all these years. The track will be included on a new 12″ with the B-side “As You Move Through The World.” It’s the band’s first independent release on their own MGMT Records.

It’s a gloomy song with light peeking through the band’s melodies. “In the afternoon/ Modern sovereignty/ The sunlight stopped coming through, and we lost the game,” goes the warped chorus. “Who’d guess that it would feel this way?/ Like a kid in a candy store.” It comes along with a music video directed by the band. Watch and listen to it below.

The “In The Afternoon” 12″ will be out in March. Pre-order it here.