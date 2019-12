Marie Fredriksson, one half of the Swedish pop duo Roxette, died earlier this week. And now Swedish folk sister duo First Aid Kit and fellow Swedish singer Maja Francis have covered Roxette’s “It Must Have Been Love” to pay their respects for the Swedish radio station Musikhjälpen. “We wanted to perform this song as a tribute to Marie and her magic,” First Aid Kid say in a statement. “Tack för allt Marie.” Watch and listen below.