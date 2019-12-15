Chance The Rapper Cancels Already Postponed Tour

Chance The Rapper has cancelled The Big Tour, which was supposed to be in support of his most recent album, The Big Day. The tour was previously postponed from its scheduled September start date after Chance said that he wanted to spend more time with his family. The rescheduled tour was supposed to kick off in January.

But in an Instagram post on Sunday, Chance announced that he would be cancelling the tour altogether. “I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best,” he wrote. “I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date.”

Here’s the full statement:

Hey guys I’ve decided to cancel the Big Tour. I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best. I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date. I’m deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert. Thank you all for an amazing year, and a huge thanks to my team and family for being so strong through this whole year. I promise to come back much stronger and better in 2020 and hope to see some of you guys there. I truly love you and God bless.

Chance performed this weekend at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles.