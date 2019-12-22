Watch Matt Berninger Sing “The Long Words Song” For Apple TV+ Kids Show Helpsters

Matt Berninger, frontman of the National — a favorite band of dads everywhere — is embracing his dad energy by appearing in a segment of the Apple TV+ kids show Helpsters. Berninger lends a hand to a crew of monsters to sing a song about long words.

“I like long words and I like to recite them, I like the pages and pages it takes to write them,” Berninger sing-raps. “So whenever I wanna talk about the ABCs, I use a long word like alphabetically.” It goes on like that. Presumably this will not appear on his upcoming debut solo album, but who knows!

Watch below.