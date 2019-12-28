Olivia Newton-John Receives Damehood In Queen’s New Year’s Honors List

Olivia Newton-John? More like Olivia Newdame-John! That’s right: The British-born Australian singer and actress has been given a damehood in the UK’s annual New Year’s Honours list.

Elton John, who was knighted in 1998, is now also a Member Of The Order Of The Companions Of Honor, whatever that means, for his services to music. And Snow Patrol singer Gary Lightbody was awarded an OBE (Order Of The British Empire.)

Reuters reports that directors Sam Mendes and Steve McQueen have also received knighthoods. You can see the full list — which was accidentally posted with all of the recipients home and work addresses at first — here.