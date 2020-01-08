Squarepusher – “Nervelevers”

Be Up A Hello, Tom Jenkinson’s first album as Squarepusher since 2015, is out at the end of the month. Today he’s gunning for your attention with an insane blitzkrieg of bleeps and bloops titled “Nervelevers.” The track is a reminder of why Jenkinson became one of the preeminent figures in the glitchy, jazzy, frantically busy subgenre known as IDM. It’s a burst of pure adrenaline that will have your heart racing all the way to the late ’90s and back in five and a half minutes. Listen below.

Be Up A Hello is out 1/31 on Warp. Pre-order it here.