Caspian – “Circles On Circles”

Later this month, the Massachusetts post-rock six-piece Caspian will come back with the grand and atmospheric new album On Circles, their first in five years. We’ve already posted their first single, the warm and triumphant instrumental “Flowers Of Light.” And now Caspian have shared another of the album’s song, and it’s the rare Caspian song to feature vocals.

Guitarist Philip Jamieson sings lead on “Circles On Circles,” which is more or less the album’s title track. His voice is hushed but confident, and he multi-tracks it until he sounds like a choir. Around him, the rest of the band builds something tender and almost folky, full of acoustic guitars and impressionistic strings. It sounds great! Caspian should mess around with vocals more often! Check the song out below.

In a press release, Jamieson has this to say:

I can’t say that taking pen to paper and opening up my voice for the first time in 15 years was the moment of total catharsis that I was looking for when writing this song during a bout of isolation and especially rough depression over the holidays of 2018. I did discover however that the decision to keep going anyways and move through the swirling circles of gray is more often than not a softer, more gentle and ultimately tender acknowledgment than I was always led to believe. What we did musically for this song is an ode to that realization and felt like the appropriate closing statement for a record that tried its hardest to cover a familiar spectrum of emotions, including endings, which can be gentle too.

On Circles is out 1/24 on Triple Crown.