070 Shake – “Guilty Conscience”

070 Shake, the talented young rapper and singer from New Jersey who rose to fame after her memorable verse on Kanye West’s “Ghost Town,” is finally about to release her debut album. Modus Vivendi is out next Friday, and she’s already shared a few tracks from it like “Morrow,” “Nice To Have,” and “Under The Moon.” Today she’s back with “Guilty Conscience,” a meditation on infidelity that’s half R&B and half gauzy ’80s synth-pop. Listen and watch the song’s Lauren Dunn-directed music video below.

Modus Vivendi is out 1/17.