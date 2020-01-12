Queen, k.d. lang, Alice Cooper, & More Performing At Australian Bushfire Relief Concert

A benefit concert for Australian bushfire relief will take place at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium next month on 2/16. The first round of artists performing has been revealed, as 7 News reports, and they include Queen + Adam Lambert, k.d. lang, Alice Cooper, Olivia Newton-John, Daryl Braithwaite, John Farnham, and more, with some still to be announced.
The show, which is being called FIRE FIGHT AUSTRALIA, will take place over 9 hours and all proceeds will go toward a number of different organizations that are working to fight the ongoing fires. There will be 70,000 tickets available at three price points ($70, $85, and $100) and tickets go on sale on Monday 1/13 at noon Australian Eastern Standard Time.
Here’s the full lineup:
Queen + Adam Lambert
k.d. lang
Alice Cooper
Amy Shark
Baker Boy
Conrad Sewell
Daryl Braithwaite
Delta Goodrem
Grinspoon
Guy Sebastian
Hilltop Hoods
Icehouse
Illy
Jessica Mauboy
John Farnham
Lee Kernaghan
Olivia Newton-John
Peking Duk
Pete Murray
Tina Arena
William Barton