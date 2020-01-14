Yamaha Warns People Not To Hide In Instrument Cases Like Carlos Ghosn

A couple weeks ago, Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn escaped trial in Japan by hiding himself away in an exceptionally large Yamaha audio equipment box. The Wall Street Journal reported on the elaborate plan that got him out of the country, which purportedly involved no less than 10 people and cost millions of dollars. Part of his escape involved Ghosn stowing himself in an instrument container that had air holes cut out at the bottom.

Because the box was too big to be sent through the scanners at security at Osaka’s Kansai International Airport, Ghosn was able to flee the country where he is charged with financial wrongdoing and make his way to Lebanon, which does not have an extradition agreement with Japan and where he is currently being held.

It’s still unclear if his smuggling venture will pay off for him the end. But Yamaha is encouraging people to not replicate his stunt either way. As Business Insider points out, a tweet sent from one of Yamaha’s Japanese social media accounts that discouraged those who might want to squeeze themselves inside an instrument box for any purpose.

“We won’t mention the reason, but there have been many tweets about climbing inside large musical instrument cases,” a translation of the tweet reads. “A warning after any unfortunate accident would be too late, so we ask everyone not to try it.”

WSJ has obtained a photo of the audio-equipment case used by Carlos Ghosn to sneak out of Japan. The case has holes drilled in the bottom so Ghosn could breathe. Amazing find by @gauthiervillars https://t.co/XK4sf5x6Dy pic.twitter.com/DcuvsiFXDg — Mark Maremont (@MarkMaremont) January 4, 2020

Taylor Swift’s going to need to find a new way to escape her apartment!