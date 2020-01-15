There’s a new Beastie Boys documentary coming from Spike Jonze. Today, it was announced that Beastie Boys Story, which Adam Horovitz and Mike Diamond wrote with Jonze, is hitting select IMAX theaters and Apple TV+ in April. It shares a title with the stage show that Jonze, Horovitz, and Diamond put together last year. And, like the show, the project has roots in Beastie Boys Book, the 2018 book that chronicled the history of the group and paid tribute to Adam Yauch.

Like those other retrospectives, Beastie Boys Story is set to look back at the decades of history and friendship that defined Beastie Boys. It is, of course, also not their first collaboration with Jonze. From the iconic “Sabotage” video to other clips throughout their career to last year’s show, Jonze and the Beastie Boys have a long history — one they announced just last week would also be documented in a new photo book compiled from Jonze’s personal collection of shots taken of the band throughout the years.

In a press release, Horovitz and Diamond provided a quote about their relationship with Jonze:

There are some friends you have lunch with so many times over the years, you know their order. Spike is one of those friends. And even when you don’t recognize anything on the menu, he comes up with something good for the whole table. Like when we wondered what to do when our book comes out… then Spike placed his order: You will put on a show for the children.

Jonze added: “I owe Beastie Boys a lot. One time, they pulled me out of a burning ship, and another time they helped me cheat on my college exam to get into Florida State. So, it was a real privilege to get to reunite with them and help them tell their story.”

Obviously, the pairing makes a lot of sense, teaming up with an old friend as Horovitz and Diamond continue to honor the history of their work. You’ll be able to check it out for yourself soon enough. Beastie Boys Story is in select IMAX theaters for a limited engagement starting on 4/3, and hits Apple TV+ on 4/24.