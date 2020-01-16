Swamp Dogg – “Memories” (Feat. John Prine & Justin Vernon)

Six decades into his career, outsider soul legend Swamp Dogg is still taking risks. He reinvented himself with his last studio album, 2018’s Love, Loss, And Auto-Tune. And now he’s doing it again with the forthcoming Sorry You Couldn’t Make It, which finds him diving wholeheartedly into the country music of his youth.

We’ve already heard one song from the LP, “Sleeping Without You Is A Dragg,” which featured contributions from Justin Vernon, Jenny Lewis, and Poliça’s Channy Leaneagh. Today, we’re hearing another, which again features Vernon (on guitar this time) and another big-name collaborator in John Prine.

Originally written and demoed over 30 years ago, “Memories” was recorded at Nashville’s Sound Emporium last year. “It’s the first time I seen John since the sixties!” Swamp Dogg says. “‘Memories’ is my personal take on: unnecessary lies, sex, death, old school chums; the concept of love, family and friends(?).” Listen to the watery, psychedelic country-fried ballad below.

Sorry You Couldn’t Make It is out 3/6 via Joyful Noise/Pioneer Works Press. Pre-order it here.