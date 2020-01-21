Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana Doc Will Feature “Only The Young,” Her New Political Anthem For Millennials 

At the end of the month, Taylor Swift is releasing a new documentary on Netflix called Miss Americana. The film, which was directed by Lana Wilson, apparently focuses a lot on Swift’s recent public political awakening. A new Variety cover story recounts some of the documentary’s more dramatic scenes, including one where Swift and her team are drafting the statement in which she endorsed two Tennessee Democrats.

“This was a situation where, from a humanity perspective, and from what my moral compass was telling me I needed to do, I knew I was right, and I really didn’t care about repercussions,” she said of that particular scene.

The film also shows her in the process of writing a new song called “Only The Young.” A finished version of the song is played during the documentary’s credits and will be released alongside its Netflix premiere. The song, which is described in the Variety article as an “anthem for millennials,” contains the lyrics: “You did all that you could do/ The game was rigged, the ref got tricked/ The wrong ones think they’re right/ We were outnumbered — this time.”

Miss Americana will be on Netflix on 1/31. It’ll have its debut at Sundance on 1/23.

Elsewhere in the Variety article, Swift defends the ambitiously atrocious Cats, saying:

I’m happy to be here, happy to be nominated, and I had a really great time working on that weird-ass movie. I’m not gonna retroactively decide that it wasn’t the best experience. I never would have met Andrew Lloyd Webber or gotten to see how he works, and now he’s my buddy. I got to work with the sickest dancers and performers. No complaints.

Weird-ass movie, indeed! Read the full article here.