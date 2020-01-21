Ezra Koenig Talks Phish, Fits, Food On New Podcast Episodes

Ezra Koenig loves podcasts! The Vampire Weekend frontman has an online radio show of his own, Time Crisis on Apple Music’s Beats 1, and in recent weeks, he’s been popping up as a guest on all kinds of podcasts. Just today, he joined menswear podcast Throwing Fits to talk style. Last week, he went on Phish lyricist Tom Marshall’s Under The Scales podcast to talk jam bands. And last month, he went on the Bon Appetit Foodcast to talk bagels and cold brew and Song Exploder to talk “Harmony Hall.” Podcast tour! Listen to all of his recent podcast appearances below.
I did a lil podcast tour last month and they’re all out now ! @throwingfits just dropped. far and away my most in-depth conversation abt clothing @underthescales with Tom Marshall (legendary Phish lyricist) @bonappetitpod talking food @songexploder going real deep on Harmony Hall. all great podcasts. Clothes, Phish, food, Harmony Hall – the four pillars of life 🌎 This pic is me backstage at the Garden in September in the vintage Sprewell