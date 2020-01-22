Worriers – “Terrible Boyfriend”

Worriers are releasing a new album, You Or Someone You Know, at the beginning of March. We’ve heard one track from their follow-up to Survival Pop already, “PWR CPLE,” and today the band’s back with another one, “Terrible Boyfriend.” It’s a soft and snaking song that fades in with a slow recognition. Lauren Denitzio sings candidly about their incompatibility in relationships and their recent divorce. “If we’re being honest I was not cut out to take out,” they sing in the chorus. “Now a lighter left hand ain’t so bad ’cause I make a terrible boyfriend.” Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
03/12 Wilmington, DE @ The Queen^
03/13 Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre^
03/14 Raleigh, NC @Lincoln Theatre^
03/15 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground^
03/17 Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor^
03/18 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution^
03/21 Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater^
03/22 Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater^
03/24 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater^
03/25 Nasvhille, TN @ Cannery Ballroom^
03/27 Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre^
03/28 Portland, ME @ State Theatre^
03/29 Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre^ SOLD OUT
03/31 New York, NY @ Webster Hall
04/01 New York, NY @ Town Hall Theatre^ SOLD OUT
04/02 Red Bank, NJ @ Count Bassie Theatre^
04/03 Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts^ SOLD OUT
04/04 Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall^
04/05 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall^
05/08 Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theatre*
05/09 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore*
05/10 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*
05/12 San Francisco, CA @ Independent*
05/13 Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour*
05/14 San Diego, CA @ Casbah*
05/15 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room*
05/16 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar*
^ = w/ Brian Fallon & The Howling Weather + Justin Townes Earl
* = w/ Kevin Devine + John K Samson
You Or Someone You Know is out 3/6 via 6131 Records. Pre-order it here.