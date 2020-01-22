Worriers – “Terrible Boyfriend”

Worriers are releasing a new album, You Or Someone You Know, at the beginning of March. We’ve heard one track from their follow-up to Survival Pop already, “PWR CPLE,” and today the band’s back with another one, “Terrible Boyfriend.” It’s a soft and snaking song that fades in with a slow recognition. Lauren Denitzio sings candidly about their incompatibility in relationships and their recent divorce. “If we’re being honest I was not cut out to take out,” they sing in the chorus. “Now a lighter left hand ain’t so bad ’cause I make a terrible boyfriend.” Listen below.

<a href="http://worriers.bandcamp.com/album/you-or-someone-you-know" target="_blank">You or Someone You Know by Worriers</a>

TOUR DATES:

03/12 Wilmington, DE @ The Queen^

03/13 Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre^

03/14 Raleigh, NC @Lincoln Theatre^

03/15 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground^

03/17 Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor^

03/18 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution^

03/21 Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater^

03/22 Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater^

03/24 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater^

03/25 Nasvhille, TN @ Cannery Ballroom^

03/27 Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre^

03/28 Portland, ME @ State Theatre^

03/29 Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre^ SOLD OUT

03/31 New York, NY @ Webster Hall

04/01 New York, NY @ Town Hall Theatre^ SOLD OUT

04/02 Red Bank, NJ @ Count Bassie Theatre^

04/03 Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts^ SOLD OUT

04/04 Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall^

04/05 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall^

05/08 Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theatre*

05/09 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore*

05/10 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*

05/12 San Francisco, CA @ Independent*

05/13 Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour*

05/14 San Diego, CA @ Casbah*

05/15 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room*

05/16 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar*

^ = w/ Brian Fallon & The Howling Weather + Justin Townes Earl

* = w/ Kevin Devine + John K Samson

You Or Someone You Know is out 3/6 via 6131 Records. Pre-order it here.