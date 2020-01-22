Mary Lattimore – “Polly Of The Circus”

Last year, Mary Lattimore and Superchunk’s Mac McCaughan teamed up for the collaborative ambient album New Rain Duets. Back in September, she shared the 15-minute composition “Quintana.” And today, the experimental harpist is back with “Polly Of The Circus,” another new song for Adult Swim’s Singles series.

“The song was made after I saw a doc called Dawson City Frozen Time, scored by my friend Alex Somers,” Lattimore explains in a statement. “Polly Of The Circus was the name of one of the old silent films discovered in permafrost in the Yukon, featured in the movie, the only copy that survived and it kind of warped in the aging process. I created a little song based on the film in the film.”

“Polly Of The Circus” sounds something like Lattimore playing her harp in the middling of a glittering New Age ice cavern. It is very pretty, and you can listen to it below.