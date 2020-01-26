Lizzo had the most nominations of anyone at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards with a total of 8, so naturally she was tapped to open the ceremony. She opened her performance with a few words for the late Kobe Bryant: “Tonight is for Kobe.”

The first song she did was “Cuz I Love You,” the title track from her blockbuster album, took a break for a brief ballet bit, then came back with “Truth Hurts.” She, of course, played the flute.

Lizzo is nominated in all four of the Big Categories — Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist — and she also picked up nominations for Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best Urban Contemporary Album. So far, she’s won for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Traditional R&B Performance.

Watch Lizzo’s performance below.

Lizzo kicks off the #GRAMMYs by dedicating the night to the memory of Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/xUht1o1h5L — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2020