Bib – “The Fool”

Bib sound like a fucking mess. The cultish Omaha band make an ugly, slapdash form of hardcore punk — one so raw and nasty and drenched in reverb that it feels like a relic of a different time. While other bands in hardcore play fast or militaristic, Bib zone out on riffs that sound like they’re coated in phlegm. Their vocals are totally unintelligible; sometimes they sound more like splatting noises than like actual words. They lurch and grunt and drool. They’re good. You’d like them.

Bib have been around for a few years now, touring heavily and making records that sound like basement shows inside tar pits. I’m sure people mosh at their shows, but they don’t really make mosh music. Instead, they call back to a time in hardcore when bands like Deep Wound and Void were making grimy, weird experimental termite art. These days, nobody really sounds like that.

Back in 2018, Bib released the compiled collection A Band In Hardcore. Next month, they’ll follow it up with a new nine-song, single-side LP called Delux. The first Delux track they’ve shared is a guttural scrawl called “The Fool.” The song is recorded better than anything on that compilation album, but that just somehow makes it sound dirtier. Check it out below.

<a href="http://bibhc.bandcamp.com/album/delux" target="_blank">DELUX by BIB</a>

Delux is out 2/21 on Pop Wig Records.