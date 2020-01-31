Against All Logic – “Illusions… Of Shameless Abundance” (Feat. Lydia Lunch) & “Alucinao” (Feat. FKA twigs & Estado Unido)

Nicolas Jaar’s Against All Logic project released a new album, 2012-2017, back in 2018. Since then, Jaar has been working mostly behind the boards, co-producing FKA Twigs’ MAGDALENE and writing for the Weeknd. But earlier this week Jaar reactivated the Against All Logic name to put out a new mix for NTS Radio, and today he’s releasing two brand new songs.

The first, “Illusions … Of Shameless Abundance” features the avant-garde artist Lydia Lunch. (Jaar’s label Other People Records reissued her 1990 spoken word piece Conspiracy Of Women a few years ago.) And the second track is called “Alucinao” and features Jaar’s recent collaborator FKA twigs and Estado Unido,

Listen to both, and Jaar’s recent NTS mix, below.

“Illusions… Of Shameless Abundance” and “Alucinao” are out now via Other People Records.