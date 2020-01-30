Braids – “Young Buck”

Braids blew us away last fall with “Eclipse (Ashley),” billed as a preview of their first album in five years. Today we learn a lot more about that album: It’s called Shadow Offering, it’s out in April, it’s produced by former Death Cab For Cutie sonic consigliere Chris Walla, and its second single is just as good as the first.

The new Braids song, “Young Buck,” is lighter in mood than the emotionally charged “Eclipse.” It’s a playful electronic jaunt that toys around with concepts of love, lust, and possession. Raphaelle Standell-Preston begins the music video by cackling, then sings lines like, “Shook my foundation/ Young buck 22-year-old who treats me badly/ The blaring example of what I am drawn towards/ And should strongly move away from.” The song’s gargantuan hook: “It’s seeming so hard/ To ever be loved by you.”

In a press release, Standell-Preston explains, “We wrote this song to capture the nervous anticipation of desire, the delicate chase of seduction, the highs and lows of obsession, and the humour in between. To want to possess someone, make them desire you, fall for you, only to learn that to lust is not to love.”

Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Here 4 U”

02 “Young Buck”

03 “Eclipse (Ashley)”

04 “Just Let Me”

05 “Upheaval ii”

06 “Fear Of Men”

07 “Snow Angel”

08 “Ocean”

09 “Note To Self”

Shadow Offering is out 4/24 on Secret City. Pre-order it here.